60-year-old claims sexual abuse by priests

Another clergy sexual abuse lawsuit has been filed in the Superior Court of Guam.  Only identified by his initials to protect his privacy, 60-year-old A.B.L. alleges he was raped up to nine times by former Guam priest, Father Louis Brouillard.

The rapes occurred during sleepovers at the Barrigada church when he was about 14-years-old. 
According to court documents, A.B.L. slept over at the request of the priest. Upon arrival, he was greeted by hugs and kisses all over his body before the priest allegedly raped him. 

Though he reported being in pain and wanting the abuse to stop, the priest told him it was normal and that because he was a priest, he should believe his word. Court documents state "Only as A.B.L. got older did he realize Brouillard's conducts was very wrong and was in fact criminal."

Along with being raped on Church grounds, A.B.L. states he and other Boy Scouts were forced to swim naked with the priest who groped and touched them in the water. The swimming trips were always followed by trips to McDonalds and other restaurants. 

A.B.L. is suing for $10 million. He is represented by attorney Michael Herman.

  Molestation charges against Glenn Santos, 47

    A 47 year old man is accused of sexually molesting a 15 year old girl known to him.  Glenn Siguenza Santos is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct.  Court documents state, the victim woke up to find her pants and underwear had been removed. The suspect is then accused of digitally penetrating the teen. He was later arrested after a complaint was filed with police.
  Senators Override Bills Vetoed by the Governor

    Senators moved and voted on a number of measures during day one of session talks. Two of which include bills vetoed by Governor Calvo last year. That includes bill 23, introduced by Speaker BJ Cruz, which would ensure that only the most economical and beneficial health insurance proposal plan for GovGuam employees, retirees, and foster children is forwarded to the government's health insurance negotiating team for the governor's consideration. "With the government of Guam on th...
  Workforce delegation on island

    A congressional delegation is on Guam reviewing the workforce challenges and the defense readiness for the territory and the region. Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo today met with the CODEL led by Virginia Rep. Bob Goodlatte, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. The delegation also included Representatives Blake Farenhold of Texas, Ted Yoho of Florida, Jason Smith of Michigan, Hank Johnson of Georgia, Luis Gutierrez of Illinois, and Pramila Jayapal of Washington.  The ...
