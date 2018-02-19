60-year-old claims sexual abuse by priests

Another clergy sexual abuse lawsuit has been filed in the Superior Court of Guam. Only identified by his initials to protect his privacy, 60-year-old A.B.L. alleges he was raped up to nine times by former Guam priest, Father Louis Brouillard.

The rapes occurred during sleepovers at the Barrigada church when he was about 14-years-old.

According to court documents, A.B.L. slept over at the request of the priest. Upon arrival, he was greeted by hugs and kisses all over his body before the priest allegedly raped him.

Though he reported being in pain and wanting the abuse to stop, the priest told him it was normal and that because he was a priest, he should believe his word. Court documents state "Only as A.B.L. got older did he realize Brouillard's conducts was very wrong and was in fact criminal."

Along with being raped on Church grounds, A.B.L. states he and other Boy Scouts were forced to swim naked with the priest who groped and touched them in the water. The swimming trips were always followed by trips to McDonalds and other restaurants.

A.B.L. is suing for $10 million. He is represented by attorney Michael Herman.