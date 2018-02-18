Inside public health's environmental lab

They're usually out closing restaurants with unwanted pests, but Public Health inspectors also wear other hats, like inspecting mosquitoes at the Environmental Public Health Laboratory in Dededo. The $3 million lab opened with the intent to test mosquitoes and food to prevent disease.

The Environmental Public Health Laboratory was opened two years ago, yet the facility is still in progress. "Our facility is not up and running 100% or where we would like it to run, right now it's just waiting for the contractor to fulfill its obligations before we can really start conducting our testing," said Catherine Del Mundo, the food testing program manager.

She along with Claire Baradi, the mosquito program manager, took us behind the scenes of the lab work, and said, this is our anthropod work this is where we do primarily all our mosquito work. We do primarily do identification of adults because it's easier and less specialized. We don't have any adults right now but these are eggs we're trying to rear into adult."

She added, "Once we get more of our mosquito rearing process up we hope to do pesticide resistance and pathogen testing."

Though there's no official certification, they learn by training and hands on experience. In the Sorting and ID room, she says they've classified 24 species, 8 which can cause disease. The goal being to prevent diseases like Chikungunya, dengue, and zika. Though the mosquito has yet to be spotted, and the diseases haven't been reported on Guam.

Baradi said, "At this point in time because we don't have aegpti, but not to say no other mosquito causes disease, but aegpti poses the greatest risk in transmitting one of those diseases. There's been quite a lot of research done on the tiny Mosquitoes here at the Public Health Lab, but when it comes to the food lab officials say they're waiting for equipment."

Inspector Del Mundo says the idea of a food screening lab, came because a few years ago, 350 kids felt ill after eating breakfast at a local high school. But equipment like their bio hood didn't pass certification delaying the start of her work. "It makes my job a lot more difficult, we're fortunate we haven't had any big outbreaks yet, we're hoping we get the lab up and running before an outbreak occurs because if not we won't be able to do anything here on island."

They both hope the capabilities of the lab will expand in the future to include testing on more animals, plants, and water. When asked if there were thoughts to use this lab for the medicinal marijuana program, they weren't so sure.

The lab still needs to be completed to test mosquitoes and food.