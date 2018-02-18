Guam courts announce operational cuts

Cuts being made government wide after the new Trump tax reforms. The Judiciary of Guam today announcing scheduled allotments to fund their operations for this fiscal year will be reduced.

The courts have since taken measures to cutback such as suspending recruitment, electronic monitoring, and reducing locally funded travel.

The judiciary now plans to freeze all vacant positions and only fill certain key positions. They will also suspend buying drug testing kits not federally funded, buying locally funded ammunition and supplies, and reducing staff development funding. As for cuts being considered, that includes implementing a 32 or 36 hour work week, court wide salary reductions by 10 percent, reducing hazardous pay and suspending increments.