Guam courts announce operational cuts

Cuts being made government wide after the new Trump tax reforms. The Judiciary of Guam today announcing scheduled allotments to fund their operations for this fiscal year will be reduced.

The courts have since taken measures to cutback such as suspending recruitment, electronic monitoring, and reducing locally funded travel.

The judiciary now plans to freeze all vacant positions and only fill certain key positions. They will also suspend buying drug testing kits not federally funded, buying locally funded ammunition and supplies, and reducing staff development funding. As for cuts being considered, that includes implementing a 32 or 36 hour work week, court wide salary reductions by 10 percent, reducing hazardous pay and suspending increments.

    A 47 year old man is accused of sexually molesting a 15 year old girl known to him.  Glenn Siguenza Santos is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct.  Court documents state, the victim woke up to find her pants and underwear had been removed. The suspect is then accused of digitally penetrating the teen. He was later arrested after a complaint was filed with police.More >>
    Senators moved and voted on a number of measures during day one of session talks. Two of which include bills vetoed by Governor Calvo last year. That includes bill 23, introduced by Speaker BJ Cruz, which would ensure that only the most economical and beneficial health insurance proposal plan for GovGuam employees, retirees, and foster children is forwarded to the government's health insurance negotiating team for the governor's consideration. “With the government of Guam on th...More >>
    A congressional delegation is on Guam reviewing the workforce challenges and the defense readiness for the territory and the region. Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo today met with the CODEL led by Virginia Rep. Bob Goodlatte, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. The delegation also included Representatives Blake Farenhold of Texas, Ted Yoho of Florida, Jason Smith of Michigan, Hank Johnson of Georgia, Luis Gutierrez of Illinois, and Pramila Jayapal of Washington.  The ...More >>
