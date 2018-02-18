Young boy hit by car in Umatac

A nine year old boy is recovering after being hit by a car in Umatac Sunday night. Police arresting the driver who took off from the scene.

19 year old Kobby Jo Ignacio Tamam is charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, underage consumption of alcohol, and no valid driver's license. Police responded to the auto-pedestrian crash just before 8 o'clock Sunday night.

The driver left the scene after hitting the child with a car. He was later pulled over along route 2 near Nimitz Beach Park and arrested.