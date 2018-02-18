Motorcyclist fights for his life after Harmon crash

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A man is fighting for his life after a crash in Harmon early Monday. It happened around 1 am on Marine Corps Drive and Santos Hill.
Police say officers responded to the crash scene involving a car and motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was found unconscious and wasn't responding.
He was rushed to GRMC where he was last listed in critical condition. GPD's highway patrol is investigating.