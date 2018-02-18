$2M in federal funding to aide GCA Trades Academy - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

$2M in federal funding to aide GCA Trades Academy

The GCA Trades Academy received a $2 million federal grant to go towards buying and renovating a building in Tiyan to be a new construction training facility. They will get the remaining $2 million needed through a US Department of Agriculture guaranteed loan from Bank of Guam.

Ultimately, this means more classroom and shop space. Bert Johnston, GCA Trades Academy Education Director, said, "Instead of having a smaller shop space we will have a larger shop space. The demand for training has increased. We've been working closely with GCC in trying to develop workforce here on the island."

GCA Trades Academy hopes to have its new facility done and ready by January of 2019.

