Robert Revels arrested for home invasion while on pre-trial rele - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Robert Revels arrested for home invasion while on pre-trial release

Posted: Updated:

He was picked up last December for his alleged part in a slew of burglaries and now he's back in prison. 38 year old Robert Issac Revels is charged with home invasion with the special allegation of committing a felony while on pre-trial release, theft by receiving a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.

Court documents state, police spotted a stolen car in Asan. It was when they went inside a home nearby that they found Revels hiding out. Documents state the suspect forced his way into the home the moment police showed up...One man living there told him to leave. Police then spotted him hiding inside a storage room. He denied knowing anything about the stolen car.

