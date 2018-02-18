Intercepted package leads to drug arrest - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Intercepted package leads to drug arrest

Authorities intercept a package at the Post Office containing more than 120 grams of marijuana, and arrest the man it was addressed to. Anthony Dwayne Brown Jr. is charged with importation of a schedule I controlled substance, conspiracy to import the drug, and money laundering.

Court documents state, investigators had been tipped off about the package, and put an electronic trigger on it.

The suspect picked it up and brought it back to the dorms at UOG.

That's when authorities moved in and made the arrest.

The suspect admitting it was sent by a contact in Washington. They also found a digital scale, several cigarette wrapping papers, and three Western Union wire transfer receipts, which the suspect said one was used to pay for the drugs.

