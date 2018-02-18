DYA hosts youth outreach - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

DYA hosts youth outreach

Posted: Updated:

It's the second of its kind happening this year. The Department of Youth Affairs hosting its youth services outreach event over the weekend.

DYA partnering with other government and non-profit organizations to put on the event for our youngsters.

The goal - to provide services and information to families who are not aware of the resources available to them in the community.

It's efforts officials say is being offered to help keep kids out of trouble.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • DYA hosts youth outreach

    DYA hosts youth outreach

    It's the second of its kind happening this year. The Department of Youth Affairs hosting its youth services outreach event over the weekend. DYA partnering with other government and non-profit organizations to put on the event for our youngsters. The goal - to provide services and information to families who are not aware of the resources available to them in the community. It's efforts officials say is being offered to help keep kids out of trouble.

    More >>

    It's the second of its kind happening this year. The Department of Youth Affairs hosting its youth services outreach event over the weekend. DYA partnering with other government and non-profit organizations to put on the event for our youngsters. The goal - to provide services and information to families who are not aware of the resources available to them in the community. It's efforts officials say is being offered to help keep kids out of trouble.

    More >>

  • Eco-friendly shopping bag bill authored by youth leaders

    Eco-friendly shopping bag bill authored by youth leaders

    A bill that would ban the sale and distribution of fossil fuel-based shopping bags has been passed over by the Guam Youth Congress to the Legislature. The bill's sponsor, Youth Speaker Javan Santos states, "The youth support minimizing waste and protecting our ocean and island, and this bill seeks to do that for the youth to inherit a cleaner Guam." The committee on rules will refer the measure to a legislative committee.More >>
    A bill that would ban the sale and distribution of fossil fuel-based shopping bags has been passed over by the Guam Youth Congress to the Legislature. The bill's sponsor, Youth Speaker Javan Santos states, "The youth support minimizing waste and protecting our ocean and island, and this bill seeks to do that for the youth to inherit a cleaner Guam." The committee on rules will refer the measure to a legislative committee.More >>

  • Senators ensuring schools have active shooter protocol

    Senators ensuring schools have active shooter protocol

    Double- and even triple-checking that they have active shooter standard operating procedures and drills in place, Senators Joe San Agustin and Wil Castro issued a notice to schools across the island. The joint effort comes days after a deadly shooting at a high school in South Florida. 17 people died in that shootout. Guam police also stand ready to assist schools in creating a plan for their campus. To set that up, call GPD's Captain Paul Tayama at 475-8508/9.More >>
    Double- and even triple-checking that they have active shooter standard operating procedures and drills in place, Senators Joe San Agustin and Wil Castro issued a notice to schools across the island. The joint effort comes days after a deadly shooting at a high school in South Florida. 17 people died in that shootout. Guam police also stand ready to assist schools in creating a plan for their campus. To set that up, call GPD's Captain Paul Tayama at 475-8508/9.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly