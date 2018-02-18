Does social sharing of crime info help or hurt investigations?

The digital age has resulted in crimes and criminals caught in the act being posted and shared though out social media. But, is this sort of exposure helping or jeopardizing investigations for police?

Getting a handle on crimes reported throughout our island. Police are seeing more and more businesses and residents taking matters into their own hands, and posting video surveillance of criminals caught in the act on social media.

Sgt. Paul Tapao said, "With that platform they feel they can use that platform then that's in their right and in their power." The GPD spokesperson says this has been a plus for their investigators, adding, "Iit helps enhance our investigation because people come forward with information either provided directly to our officers. They understand the nature of the investigation they will bring the responsible for exampled the Jun Market incident, the mom brought the daughter down, and said this is the right thing to do."

Though a benefit, Tapao reminds the community of the Guam Crime Stoppers service, and its importance to stop criminals in their tracks. "If you have the confidence to report to police directly or to the proper authorities the beautiful thing about that is that you are providing our investigators with information but if you feel that you still don't have the courage or understand that there may be retribution too that's why we have the Guam Crime Stoppers available because all tips that come in remains completely anonymous," he said.

Tips that you can always call in at 477-HELP (4357).