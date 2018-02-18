Senators ensuring schools have active shooter protocol

Double- and even triple-checking that they have active shooter standard operating procedures and drills in place, Senators Joe San Agustin and Wil Castro issued a notice to schools across the island. The joint effort comes days after a deadly shooting at a high school in South Florida. 17 people died in that shootout.

Guam police also stand ready to assist schools in creating a plan for their campus. To set that up, call GPD's Captain Paul Tayama at 475-8508/9.