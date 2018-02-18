Kempo Deitas accused of beating, raping woman - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Kempo Deitas accused of beating, raping woman

He was apparently upset that she was in a new relationship. Now a 34 year old man is being accused of brutally attacking and raping a woman multiple times for several hours before the victim was finally able to get away.

Kempo Deitas is charged with kidnapping, first, second, and third degree criminal sexual conduct, second degree robbery, terrorizing, and aggravated assault with a special allegation of possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of felony.

It all started on Valentine's Day when the 27 year old victim was walking in Harmon.

A man known to her drove up forcing her to get into the car threatening he would "chop" her with a machete.

The suspect first drove her to the pipeline in Toto taking her purse and cell phone before ordering her to take out money at an ATM so he could buy beer and cigarettes.

He then took her to Ypao Beach park where he is accused of slapping her in the face multiple times before forcing her back into the car.

The suspect then driving towards Anigua to get more beer, then back to a basketball court in Toto where he allegedly strangled and punched her multiple times, and even tried to hit her head on a metal pole.

But it didn't stop there.

The victim was forced back into his car so he could take her to his house.

That's where the alleged beating continued with the suspect punching her, burning her with cigarettes and hitting her with several items including golf clubs.

The suspect is even accused of raping her during the beatings.

She finally escaped after the suspect's family member broke down the bedroom door and told him to leave.

    DYA hosts youth outreach

    It's the second of its kind happening this year. The Department of Youth Affairs hosting its youth services outreach event over the weekend. DYA partnering with other government and non-profit organizations to put on the event for our youngsters. The goal - to provide services and information to families who are not aware of the resources available to them in the community. It's efforts officials say is being offered to help keep kids out of trouble.

    Eco-friendly shopping bag bill authored by youth leaders

    A bill that would ban the sale and distribution of fossil fuel-based shopping bags has been passed over by the Guam Youth Congress to the Legislature. The bill's sponsor, Youth Speaker Javan Santos states, "The youth support minimizing waste and protecting our ocean and island, and this bill seeks to do that for the youth to inherit a cleaner Guam." The committee on rules will refer the measure to a legislative committee.More >>
    Senators ensuring schools have active shooter protocol

    Double- and even triple-checking that they have active shooter standard operating procedures and drills in place, Senators Joe San Agustin and Wil Castro issued a notice to schools across the island. The joint effort comes days after a deadly shooting at a high school in South Florida. 17 people died in that shootout. Guam police also stand ready to assist schools in creating a plan for their campus. To set that up, call GPD's Captain Paul Tayama at 475-8508/9.More >>
