Kempo Deitas accused of beating, raping woman

He was apparently upset that she was in a new relationship. Now a 34 year old man is being accused of brutally attacking and raping a woman multiple times for several hours before the victim was finally able to get away.

Kempo Deitas is charged with kidnapping, first, second, and third degree criminal sexual conduct, second degree robbery, terrorizing, and aggravated assault with a special allegation of possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of felony.

It all started on Valentine's Day when the 27 year old victim was walking in Harmon.

A man known to her drove up forcing her to get into the car threatening he would "chop" her with a machete.

The suspect first drove her to the pipeline in Toto taking her purse and cell phone before ordering her to take out money at an ATM so he could buy beer and cigarettes.

He then took her to Ypao Beach park where he is accused of slapping her in the face multiple times before forcing her back into the car.

The suspect then driving towards Anigua to get more beer, then back to a basketball court in Toto where he allegedly strangled and punched her multiple times, and even tried to hit her head on a metal pole.

But it didn't stop there.

The victim was forced back into his car so he could take her to his house.

That's where the alleged beating continued with the suspect punching her, burning her with cigarettes and hitting her with several items including golf clubs.

The suspect is even accused of raping her during the beatings.

She finally escaped after the suspect's family member broke down the bedroom door and told him to leave.