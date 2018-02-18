Kempo Deitas accused of beating, raping woman

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
It's the second of its kind happening this year. The Department of Youth Affairs hosting its youth services outreach event over the weekend. DYA partnering with other government and non-profit organizations to put on the event for our youngsters. The goal - to provide services and information to families who are not aware of the resources available to them in the community. It's efforts officials say is being offered to help keep kids out of trouble.More >>
