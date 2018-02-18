Customs officers plan grievance against agency - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Customs officers plan grievance against agency

Several Guam Customs and Quarantine officers will be filing a grievance against their employer. They will be seeking retroactive Hazardous Duty Pay dating back to December 15th, 2016.

These officers are also GFT members who will be represented by GFT's Robert Koss.

They argue Guam Customs Officers have yet to receive their retroactive hazardous pay despite the Hazardous pay being granted to all their Officers by law and re-certified as a hazardous position by Guam DOL-OSHA.

