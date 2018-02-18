Center to care for island veterans finally being built

They've served our country and now it's time to serve them. A one-stop facility is currently under construction to provide care and services for military veterans on the island.

What started as a dream is now becoming reality. A community group comprised of veterans known as Team CORE had an idea to make veteran care more easily accessible.

Retired Guam Army National Guard Colonel Diron Cruz is a member, and told KUAM News, "If you know how the VA facilities and the Guam Veterans Affairs Office is situated on the island, they're all over the place. There's not any central location so the challenge for the veterans is to find out first of all where they're at and then number two, get there. They may have to go to multiple locations on the island just to get service."

The idea was to create a facility where majority of services would be available, making it more convenient for veterans.

Currently there are about 11,000 veterans on the island. "The concept and the vision was to build a one stop community that could serve veterans for all their needs, from medical, dental skilled nursing to hospice care, dialysis treatment, and home care," Cruz added.

The entire project is being privately funded with Attorney Cesar Cabot as the main contributor.

Additionally, government agencies such as the Guam Veterans Affairs Office and the Department of Agriculture are also collaborators on this project.

Guam Veterans Affairs Office Administrator Joe San Agustin is all for it, saying, "It invites all the other veterans that are not aware of what we do to be able to come to this one-stop shop and be exposed or introduced to many services that's available for them and their family."

He added, "But what really excites me about it is that we can build with the emphasis that we want to focus on long term solutions in the absence of help from the federal government."

The new facility will also feature therapeutic programs like veteran farming. Department of Agriculture Director Matt Sablan said, "We want to fully support them by doing techniques of farming whether it's for fruits or vegetables, for use of consumption or subsistence, or even commercial activity. This is one of the many ways we can actually support our veterans."

The center's design is modeled after the U.S. Veterans Affairs design guide to fit all specifications.

And the project has been fully supported by Governor Eddie Calvo.

They're veterans helping other veterans. The new Cabot Medical Plaza is anticipated to be completed by the end of this year.