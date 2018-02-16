Utilities leaders detail increase to power rate - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Utilities leaders detail increase to power rate

By Kehani Mendiola
Valentine's Day may have just passed, but you're probably not loving your power bill. In an informational briefing today, GPA General Manager John Benavente and CCU Chair Joey Duenas appeared before Senators Telena Nelson and Regine Biscoe Lee to discuss current GPA concerns - one of them being power rate increases.

As of this month, the fuel surcharge known as LEAC was raised to 14.7 cents per kilowatt, adding about $30 to the average power bill. And starting May 1, residents can anticipate an extra $7 to their bills as the rate will be increased again to 15.4 cents.

This surcharge is directly related to fuel expenses which GPA pays for and tries to get back from its customers.

But with rising fuel costs and residents only having to pay about 50% of recovery costs, GPA has an under-recovery of about $17 million. Duenas said, "Under-recovery means GPA pays more for the fuel than it was able to collect from its customers and the deal is it should collect from its customers the right amount to pay for the fuel. There should be 0 at the end of the period. That's what we strive for."

He added, "With the projection of the increase that went into effect on February 1 of this year, we still project an under recovery of $12 million. When that May correction is going to be made to $15.4 million, we still believe we'll still have a $9 million under-recovery."

The upcoming May increase will stay in effect until the end of July. Future power rates will ultimately depend on fuel costs.

