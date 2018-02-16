Reprioritization authority main component of Aguon bill

Facing tough decisions after looming budget cuts, one lawmaker introduced a measure that would give GovGuam authority to reprioritize. Senator Frank Aguon Jr. introduced Bill 247 known as the Government Priorities Act of 2018. If signed into law, it would put Education, Health, and Public Safety as top priorities and group other agencies that can possibly be merged or even abolished.

The Act would allow the Governor to take those necessary measures by means of an executive order.

You can view the measure at guamlegislature.org.