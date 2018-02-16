Charter school's avoided eviction a "miracle"

A week after the notice was first received, it is official: Guahan Academy Charter Middle and High School will not be evicted this school year. At a parents meeting, chairwoman Fe Ovalles tearfully thanked the property owner representative.

Dongman Chang says it's Nan Chul Shin Trust's way of giving back, saying, "But I tell you, ladies and gentlemen, parents - this is the miracle. I know how it feels to be displaced from getting to one school to another it's a big step, a lot of stress for the kids, and we don't want to see that. We're not in the business were we want to harm our kids."

Though it is by the kindness of their hearts, Ovalles says issues with keeping the property came down to money, adding, "There's only one solution it's the money, it's not that you guys don't have the money, we have 2.8 million $ that continues to be audited every year, the books at Guahan Academy Charter School is clean, none of your money is being spent anywhere else than for your children."

The school will be forced to find a new campus after June 30.