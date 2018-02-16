$17M budget surplus forecasted by Adelup - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

$17M budget surplus forecasted by Adelup

Posted: Updated:

The Calvo Administration is projecting a budget surplus of about $17 million for the past fiscal year. But while it reduces the government's paper deficit, it won't lessen the drastic revenue drop from the Trump tax reforms.  

Governor Eddie Calvo says it's certainly a positive, what it means is that the government spent millions of dollars less than what was appropriated.  But to be clear, it does not necessarily mean there is an additional $17 million in the bank.

"It shows that Number One, the government was able to provide service and improve on them, and then at the same time live within our means by reducing the deficit to a point right now where we almost wiped out the accumulated deficit, which was in the hundreds of millions of dollars just a few years ago," said the governor.

A deficit of $330 million, he says, when he took over, to about $88 million now, and should've been down to just $30-plus million if the solid waste authority were to reimburse the more than $50 million the General Fund fronts it for bond debt service. 

But GovGuam now faces a new, unexpected crisis brought on by massive federal corporate and individual tax cuts that will reduce revenues by almost $70 million this fiscal year alone.  In response Calvo wants to raise the business privilege tax by 50%, from 4% to 6%. "All I'm asking," Calvo stated, "now is to equalize those revenues. If there's going to be this big reduction in income taxes, then let's have an increase on BPT, on territorial taxes so that we get a wash."

The legislature will hold public hearings on two separate plans next week - the governor's and the speaker's, which calls for a smaller increase to the BPT of 25%, from 4% to 5%. "I'm hopeful that the public will come in and testify" he said. "These are for problems that weren't created by us. it was created by the federal government , but I know working collaboratively that we can come to a solution."

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Utilities leaders detail increase to power rate

    Utilities leaders detail increase to power rate

    Valentine's Day may have just passed, but you're probably not loving your power bill. In an informational briefing today, GPA General Manager John Benavente and CCU Chair Joey Duenas appeared before Senators Telena Nelson and Regine Biscoe Lee to discuss current GPA concerns - one of them being power rate increases. As of this month, the fuel surcharge known as LEAC was raised to 14.7 cents per kilowatt, adding about $30 to the average power bill. And starting May 1, residents can an...More >>
    Valentine's Day may have just passed, but you're probably not loving your power bill. In an informational briefing today, GPA General Manager John Benavente and CCU Chair Joey Duenas appeared before Senators Telena Nelson and Regine Biscoe Lee to discuss current GPA concerns - one of them being power rate increases. As of this month, the fuel surcharge known as LEAC was raised to 14.7 cents per kilowatt, adding about $30 to the average power bill. And starting May 1, residents can an...More >>

  • Reprioritization authority main component of Aguon bill

    Reprioritization authority main component of Aguon bill

    Facing tough decisions after looming budget cuts, one lawmaker introduced a measure that would give GovGuam authority to reprioritize. Senator Frank Aguon Jr. introduced Bill 247 known as the Government Priorities Act of 2018. If signed into law, it would put Education, Health, and Public Safety as top priorities and group other agencies that can possibly be merged or even abolished. The Act would allow the Governor to take those necessary measures by means of an executive order. Yo...More >>
    Facing tough decisions after looming budget cuts, one lawmaker introduced a measure that would give GovGuam authority to reprioritize. Senator Frank Aguon Jr. introduced Bill 247 known as the Government Priorities Act of 2018. If signed into law, it would put Education, Health, and Public Safety as top priorities and group other agencies that can possibly be merged or even abolished. The Act would allow the Governor to take those necessary measures by means of an executive order. Yo...More >>

  • Charter school's avoided eviction a "miracle"

    Charter school's avoided eviction a "miracle"

    A week after the notice was first received, it is official: Guahan Academy Charter Middle and High School will not be evicted this school year. At a parents meeting, chairwoman Fe Ovalles tearfully thanked the property owner representative. Dongman Chang says it's Nan Chul Shin Trust's way of giving back, saying, "But I tell you, ladies and gentlemen, parents - this is the miracle. I know how it feels to be displaced from getting to one school to another it's a big step, a lot o...More >>
    A week after the notice was first received, it is official: Guahan Academy Charter Middle and High School will not be evicted this school year. At a parents meeting, chairwoman Fe Ovalles tearfully thanked the property owner representative. Dongman Chang says it's Nan Chul Shin Trust's way of giving back, saying, "But I tell you, ladies and gentlemen, parents - this is the miracle. I know how it feels to be displaced from getting to one school to another it's a big step, a lot o...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly