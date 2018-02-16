Woman disputes arrest for child abuse - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Woman disputes arrest for child abuse

Posted: Updated:

Who to believe? A 23-year-old woman is behind bars accused of beating a 5-year-old. Court documents state Ashley Bonds allegedly hit the victim in the chest and face with a black belt. When interviewed by police, Bonds reported the girl fell.

Bonds was arrested and charged with family violence and child abuse, both as misdemeanors.

