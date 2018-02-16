Woman disputes arrest for child abuse

Who to believe? A 23-year-old woman is behind bars accused of beating a 5-year-old. Court documents state Ashley Bonds allegedly hit the victim in the chest and face with a black belt. When interviewed by police, Bonds reported the girl fell.
Bonds was arrested and charged with family violence and child abuse, both as misdemeanors.
Valentine's Day may have just passed, but you're probably not loving your power bill. In an informational briefing today, GPA General Manager John Benavente and CCU Chair Joey Duenas appeared before Senators Telena Nelson and Regine Biscoe Lee to discuss current GPA concerns - one of them being power rate increases. As of this month, the fuel surcharge known as LEAC was raised to 14.7 cents per kilowatt, adding about $30 to the average power bill. And starting May 1, residents can an...
Facing tough decisions after looming budget cuts, one lawmaker introduced a measure that would give GovGuam authority to reprioritize. Senator Frank Aguon Jr. introduced Bill 247 known as the Government Priorities Act of 2018. If signed into law, it would put Education, Health, and Public Safety as top priorities and group other agencies that can possibly be merged or even abolished. The Act would allow the Governor to take those necessary measures by means of an executive order. Yo...
A week after the notice was first received, it is official: Guahan Academy Charter Middle and High School will not be evicted this school year. At a parents meeting, chairwoman Fe Ovalles tearfully thanked the property owner representative. Dongman Chang says it's Nan Chul Shin Trust's way of giving back, saying, "But I tell you, ladies and gentlemen, parents - this is the miracle. I know how it feels to be displaced from getting to one school to another it's a big step, a lot o...
This video circulating on social media has now caught the attention of the Guam Department of Education. It shows a John F. Kennedy High School student on the ground as bystanders including other students in uniform rush to her aid. It happened around 8:30 am in the Harmon Industrial Park. DOE is looking into an incident involving a student at 8:30 at Harmon Industrial Park. A JFK student is on the ground as others help. DOE sats the student was intoxicated and may have been injure...
Canned food, a wooden broomstick, hot water, and a crowbar - these are just some of the items one family allegedly used to attack one another. Court documents state the incident occurred on Thursday. Abra Helen Aflague, Carlos Joseph Salas, Jr., and Peter Roberto Salas, Jr. were arrested and charged with family violence, all as misdemeanors.
Don't be fooled. The Guam Waterworks Authority is alerting customers of reports of individuals posing as GWA employees. The suspects are described as persons driving in a grey Nissa Altima and asking residents to check and change their meters. The incidents were reported in Machanaonao, Dededo. Customers are advised that all GWA staff are identified by an official badge and driving an official GWA vehicle. To report any suspicious vehicles or persons, call GWA's 24/7 water line at...
A find of the drug, ICE, marijuana, oxycodone and hydrocodone pills...plus other drug paraphernalia leads to the arrest of six. Gina Demapan, Benjamin Borja, Tu That Pham, Randy Jusi, Elaine Cruz, and Iesha Demapan are each facing separate charged of drug possession. The drug bust carried out at a home on Swamp Road in Dededo on Thursday. Along with the drugs, police also confiscated a hand gun and an undisclosed amount of cash.
There's some much-needed relief in the foreign labor crisis, as the USCIS is now accepting visa petitions for H2b workers for projects directly connected to the military buildup. This follows an order last month by Guam District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood that essentially reverts the visa policy back to when almost 100-percent were routinely approved. Governor Eddie Calvo welcomes the news, saying, "We believe now there's going to be some liberalization in appro...
A farewell to a longtime public servant and war survivor. Family, friends and colleges said their final goodbye's to former Inarajan Mayor Jaime Paulino during his state funeral today. A resolution was presented to recognize the accomplishments of the former commissioner-mayor of the southern village and past president of the Mayor's Council of Guam. Guam Legislature Media Live Stream Former governor Carl Gutierrez gave his eulogy, saying, "If there is one thing you come ...
