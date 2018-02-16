Fake meter-reader reported in northern Guam

Don't be fooled. The Guam Waterworks Authority is alerting customers of reports of individuals posing as GWA employees.

The suspects are described as persons driving in a grey Nissa Altima and asking residents to check and change their meters.

The incidents were reported in Machanaonao, Dededo.

Customers are advised that all GWA staff are identified by an official badge and driving an official GWA vehicle.

To report any suspicious vehicles or persons, call GWA's 24/7 water line at 646-4211 and report the incident to 911.