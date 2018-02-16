Six arrested for drug possession in Dededo bust

A find of the drug, ICE, marijuana, oxycodone and hydrocodone pills...plus other drug paraphernalia leads to the arrest of six. Gina Demapan, Benjamin Borja, Tu That Pham, Randy Jusi, Elaine Cruz, and Iesha Demapan are each facing separate charged of drug possession.

The drug bust carried out at a home on Swamp Road in Dededo on Thursday. Along with the drugs, police also confiscated a hand gun and an undisclosed amount of cash.