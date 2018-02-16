Visa petitions being accepted from H2-b workers

There's some much-needed relief in the foreign labor crisis, as the USCIS is now accepting visa petitions for H2b workers for projects directly connected to the military buildup. This follows an order last month by Guam District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood that essentially reverts the visa policy back to when almost 100-percent were routinely approved.

Governor Eddie Calvo welcomes the news, saying, "We believe now there's going to be some liberalization in approval of those H2-b visas, we have that plus the good news of the decision made by our Judge Tydingco-Gatewood. I think these are positive news and now the proof is in the pudding."

The guidance from USCIS relates to provisions of a defense spending bill that authorizes up to 4-thousand foreign skilled laborers for Guam military projects. Applications will be accepted immediately for work that begins April 11 or later.