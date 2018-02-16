Visa petitions being accepted from H2-b workers - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Visa petitions being accepted from H2-b workers

Posted: Updated:

There's some much-needed relief in the foreign labor crisis, as the USCIS is now accepting visa petitions for H2b workers for projects directly connected to the military buildup. This follows an order last month by Guam District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood that essentially reverts the visa policy back to when almost 100-percent were routinely approved.

Governor Eddie Calvo welcomes the news, saying, "We believe now there's going to be some liberalization in approval of those H2-b visas, we have that plus the good news of the decision made by our Judge Tydingco-Gatewood. I think these are positive news and now the proof is in the pudding."

The guidance from USCIS relates to provisions of a defense spending bill that authorizes up to 4-thousand foreign skilled laborers for Guam military projects. Applications will be accepted immediately for work that begins April 11 or later.

    Valentine's Day may have just passed, but you're probably not loving your power bill. In an informational briefing today, GPA General Manager John Benavente and CCU Chair Joey Duenas appeared before Senators Telena Nelson and Regine Biscoe Lee to discuss current GPA concerns - one of them being power rate increases. As of this month, the fuel surcharge known as LEAC was raised to 14.7 cents per kilowatt, adding about $30 to the average power bill. And starting May 1, residents can an...More >>

    Facing tough decisions after looming budget cuts, one lawmaker introduced a measure that would give GovGuam authority to reprioritize. Senator Frank Aguon Jr. introduced Bill 247 known as the Government Priorities Act of 2018. If signed into law, it would put Education, Health, and Public Safety as top priorities and group other agencies that can possibly be merged or even abolished. The Act would allow the Governor to take those necessary measures by means of an executive order. Yo...More >>

    A week after the notice was first received, it is official: Guahan Academy Charter Middle and High School will not be evicted this school year. At a parents meeting, chairwoman Fe Ovalles tearfully thanked the property owner representative. Dongman Chang says it's Nan Chul Shin Trust's way of giving back, saying, "But I tell you, ladies and gentlemen, parents - this is the miracle. I know how it feels to be displaced from getting to one school to another it's a big step, a lot o...More >>
