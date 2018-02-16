Seven guards face disciplinary action for prisoner's death

Seven prisoners were charged for the murder of a detainee. And now that DOC's internal affairs investigation is done seven guards face disciplinary action.

They apparently failed to follow policies and procedures when watching over the prison population the day detainee Edrite "Manson" Isar was found dead. More than a handful of corrections officers in the spotlight. The seven guards served could face disciplinary action related to the December 2017 murder of Isar.

Prison Director Tony Lamorena says his investigators findings were enough to call out the officers working the Hagatna Detention Facility that day. Though he is not releasing details at this time, he said, "It's a personnel matter at this time. It would be premature for me. There is a process."

He says it's clear they failed to follow department policies, adding, "If they weren't broken then there wouldn't be a need to give proposed adverse action."

They range from new to seasoned officers. Lamorena has given them ten days to respond to the notice before making his final decision, saying, "Standard actions are suspension, termination, demotion or do nothing. There could be responses that would answer a lot of questions in the investigation. That's why the process is there. It gives the employee the option to state their case."

As reported, Isar was found dead inside his cell at the Hagatna Detention Facility. The police investigation revealed that he had been brutally beaten by multiple detainees hours before guards found him unresponsive.

Detainees A-Last Simiron, Andrew Rios, Albert Santos II, Benster Benjamin, Isler Miller, Jimmy Hadley, and Marvin Rechim are charged for their alleged part in the prison attack.

Investigators say the motive for the attack on Isar was revenge. Isar was in jail accused of breaking into a home and raping an 18-year-old woman with Down Syndrome.

But, since the brutal attack, Lamorena says, "We are briefing officers of the procedures and policies to ensure this does not happen again. There are policies in place."

Whatever the final disciplinary action may be, Lamorena admits it will impact his agency already short on manpower. "It's quite difficult. We need the support of not just the legislature but the community as well," he said. "They do hard work and a lot of their efforts go unnoticed. We are not out there in the community. We are confined within a facility and a lot of times I look at officers here as unsung heroes. Every day they work with individuals that committed crimes and they walk in here and face the reality that they could get hurt or injured. So I respect them for the work that they do."

Work that includes preventing another deadly attack on the inside.