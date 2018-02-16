Nina Project helps teens dress for a proper prom

It's a night to remember, and the Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce wants to help students on a rather tight budget get to prom in style.

Nina's make dreams come true. For the past few years, the Guam's Women Chamber of Commerce's Nina's Project has helped high school students dress to impress at their prom. "Reach out to the community for gently used dresses, ball gowns, cocktail dresses, and suits, for the purpose of giving it to youth going to their prom you know it's a coming of age event that we felt like everybody if they wanted to go should have the opportunity to go," said Catherine Castro, president of the Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce.

She says they've started collecting dresses, suits, ties, and accessories and on March 3 they'll open their boutique at Catholic Social Services. "And, you know, there's accessories, great shoes, hardly worn shoes, people are so generous so we want people to come out and take advantage of this opportunity she added. "We've sent information out to counselors so hopefully it would get to folks that need it the most."

At the boutique she says they'll be a variety of sizes and colors, but you can even volunteer to be a nino or nina for the day. "Wwe have Ninos and Ninas there, to show them what you're looking for what's your color, what's your size, she said.

Collections are ongoing at the Chamber's headquarters in Hagatna.