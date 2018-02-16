Stray dogs cause escalating problem for island community - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Stray dogs cause escalating problem for island community

Posted: Updated:

A recent count of the island's 25,000 stray dog population roaming Guam's streets shows scores of canines without a place to call home. An even harsher reality is that these strays are multiplying and creating a bigger problem for the community.

Guam Animals in Need's Sterling Corbin told KUAM News, "I think it's clear to everybody that there's a huge issue with the strays here on Guam. He and Crystal Koch are co-chairs for GAIN's Outreach Committee. In conjunction with the Chinese Year of the Dog, they're spreading awareness on GAIN's spay and neuter program. "It's a humane solution to the actual issue we're facing here on Guam," Corbin added.

And did you know - one unfixed male dog and a single unfixed female dog and their offspring can produce 67,000 puppies in six years. Koch said, "People think it's cute to have puppies around, but the sad fact is only one of those dogs is going to get into a healthy, great, warm home. The rest will end up in a shelter, end up a stray, or some get hit by a car."

Cats pose an even greater problem. One unfixed male cat and one unfixed female cat and their offspring can produce 420,000 kittens in 7 years. Annually, the animal shelter takes in over 4,500 animals a year... at max they can house 100 dogs.

That's why it's so important that dog and cat lovers give some extra love to their beloved pets and utilize GAIN's spay and neuter clinic. Corbin said, "Local vets come and volunteer one day a week and they do as many spay and neuters as they can. And those are $50 to the public. Our voucher program helps cut that cost. It's $20 with a donation for qualified applicants. They also have traveling vets, which is when we fly somebody from off-island here and they usually stay about a week, and they do as many spays and neuters as they can."

The service actually improves your pet's behavior, increases their life span possibly by seven years, and cuts their risk for cancers.

Ultimately, spaying and neutering is a win-win for your pet, your home, and the community, with Corbin saying, "Just having that extra companionship and nobody is going to love you like your dog. They love you unconditionally."

Pay a visit to GAIN in Yigo and meet furries like Nova who are still looking for a home. You can also visit their website guamanimals.org or their social media pages for the latest updates.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Utilities leaders detail increase to power rate

    Utilities leaders detail increase to power rate

    Valentine's Day may have just passed, but you're probably not loving your power bill. In an informational briefing today, GPA General Manager John Benavente and CCU Chair Joey Duenas appeared before Senators Telena Nelson and Regine Biscoe Lee to discuss current GPA concerns - one of them being power rate increases. As of this month, the fuel surcharge known as LEAC was raised to 14.7 cents per kilowatt, adding about $30 to the average power bill. And starting May 1, residents can an...More >>
    Valentine's Day may have just passed, but you're probably not loving your power bill. In an informational briefing today, GPA General Manager John Benavente and CCU Chair Joey Duenas appeared before Senators Telena Nelson and Regine Biscoe Lee to discuss current GPA concerns - one of them being power rate increases. As of this month, the fuel surcharge known as LEAC was raised to 14.7 cents per kilowatt, adding about $30 to the average power bill. And starting May 1, residents can an...More >>

  • Reprioritization authority main component of Aguon bill

    Reprioritization authority main component of Aguon bill

    Facing tough decisions after looming budget cuts, one lawmaker introduced a measure that would give GovGuam authority to reprioritize. Senator Frank Aguon Jr. introduced Bill 247 known as the Government Priorities Act of 2018. If signed into law, it would put Education, Health, and Public Safety as top priorities and group other agencies that can possibly be merged or even abolished. The Act would allow the Governor to take those necessary measures by means of an executive order. Yo...More >>
    Facing tough decisions after looming budget cuts, one lawmaker introduced a measure that would give GovGuam authority to reprioritize. Senator Frank Aguon Jr. introduced Bill 247 known as the Government Priorities Act of 2018. If signed into law, it would put Education, Health, and Public Safety as top priorities and group other agencies that can possibly be merged or even abolished. The Act would allow the Governor to take those necessary measures by means of an executive order. Yo...More >>

  • Charter school's avoided eviction a "miracle"

    Charter school's avoided eviction a "miracle"

    A week after the notice was first received, it is official: Guahan Academy Charter Middle and High School will not be evicted this school year. At a parents meeting, chairwoman Fe Ovalles tearfully thanked the property owner representative. Dongman Chang says it's Nan Chul Shin Trust's way of giving back, saying, "But I tell you, ladies and gentlemen, parents - this is the miracle. I know how it feels to be displaced from getting to one school to another it's a big step, a lot o...More >>
    A week after the notice was first received, it is official: Guahan Academy Charter Middle and High School will not be evicted this school year. At a parents meeting, chairwoman Fe Ovalles tearfully thanked the property owner representative. Dongman Chang says it's Nan Chul Shin Trust's way of giving back, saying, "But I tell you, ladies and gentlemen, parents - this is the miracle. I know how it feels to be displaced from getting to one school to another it's a big step, a lot o...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly