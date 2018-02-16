Stray dogs cause escalating problem for island community

A recent count of the island's 25,000 stray dog population roaming Guam's streets shows scores of canines without a place to call home. An even harsher reality is that these strays are multiplying and creating a bigger problem for the community.

Guam Animals in Need's Sterling Corbin told KUAM News, "I think it's clear to everybody that there's a huge issue with the strays here on Guam. He and Crystal Koch are co-chairs for GAIN's Outreach Committee. In conjunction with the Chinese Year of the Dog, they're spreading awareness on GAIN's spay and neuter program. "It's a humane solution to the actual issue we're facing here on Guam," Corbin added.

And did you know - one unfixed male dog and a single unfixed female dog and their offspring can produce 67,000 puppies in six years. Koch said, "People think it's cute to have puppies around, but the sad fact is only one of those dogs is going to get into a healthy, great, warm home. The rest will end up in a shelter, end up a stray, or some get hit by a car."

Cats pose an even greater problem. One unfixed male cat and one unfixed female cat and their offspring can produce 420,000 kittens in 7 years. Annually, the animal shelter takes in over 4,500 animals a year... at max they can house 100 dogs.

That's why it's so important that dog and cat lovers give some extra love to their beloved pets and utilize GAIN's spay and neuter clinic. Corbin said, "Local vets come and volunteer one day a week and they do as many spay and neuters as they can. And those are $50 to the public. Our voucher program helps cut that cost. It's $20 with a donation for qualified applicants. They also have traveling vets, which is when we fly somebody from off-island here and they usually stay about a week, and they do as many spays and neuters as they can."

The service actually improves your pet's behavior, increases their life span possibly by seven years, and cuts their risk for cancers.

Ultimately, spaying and neutering is a win-win for your pet, your home, and the community, with Corbin saying, "Just having that extra companionship and nobody is going to love you like your dog. They love you unconditionally."

Pay a visit to GAIN in Yigo and meet furries like Nova who are still looking for a home. You can also visit their website guamanimals.org or their social media pages for the latest updates.