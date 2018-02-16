Public Health wants to keep Guam clear of PI's measles outbreak

The Philippines is a travel destination and home to many residents on Guam. A recent number of measles cases reported just this January in the PI, has Public Health on heightened awareness to prevent a measles outbreak from hopping a plane to territory.

An outbreak of measles in the Philippines has Guam Public Health concerned. "We just wanted to inform our residents of the situation to be aware so they can take necessary precautions because we do have a lot of travel to and from the Philippines, we have a large Filipino community here, we have a lot of residents who go there be it for business of for health," said Immunization Program manager Annette Aguon.

There's been 317 suspected cases of measles. 14 recorded as measles-related deaths, 13 from Davao City and one from Davao del Norte in Southern Philippines. Aguon has some precaution measures, saying, "It's distancing if someone's coughing, runny nose, red watery eyes, and a cough, which could be flu or the common cold, if you see someone with a rash like illness distance yourself and again immunization is the best prevention if you're going to travel anywhere not just to the Philippines you don't know the status of the individuals you're traveling to."

She recommends a shot 1-2 weeks before you travel and make sure you and your kids have up to date shot records.

"The MMR vaccine, Measles, Mumps, and Rubella, it's in one shot prevents against 2 diseases, the first dose is recommended at 12 months of age, the next dose at 4-6 years, you just want to ensure you and your children have the does that are recommended for you," she said.

Measles being a serious disease spread through the air, her hope is that awareness prevents it from coming to the island.