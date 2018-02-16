Public needs to understand impacts of invasive species

The brown tree snake, the coconut rhinoceros beetle, the little fire ant...to name a few. Most are creepy and crawly, but more importantly, they're wreaking havoc on Guam's ecosystem. With Invasive Species Week set for the end up the month, we caught up with the Department of Agriculture on events to get the public in the know.

Millions of visitors come to Guam for sun, sand, and shopping. This one, however, came uninvited and overstayed their welcome. "The last count was between 1 million and 2 million" Jane Dia explained, talking about brown tree snakes. "I mean, that's more than people on Guam. So is it still a problem? Yes."

Her job, as a program coordinator for the Department of Agriculture's Kontra i Kulepbla, is to bring snake numbers down. "The number one reason we do the brown tree snake awareness is that control of the brown tree snake will benefit native bird recovery, native animal recovery," she said.

She's just one of many whose job is to combat invasive species. But, she can't do it alone. Glenn Dulla is an agriculturist for the Department of Agriculture's Biosecurity Division and noted, "All these invasive species are interwoven into our community. If our community doesn't get involved and doesn't put in our maximum effort, nothing will actually get done."

Dulla added, "Because if one person can protect their home from these invasive species, from fire ants, snakes, or rhino beetles, if your neighbor's not doing anything, it'll just come in from your neighbor and infect it. So it really needs to be a community effort. We need the entire island to buy in and work on invasive species."

That's why this year's theme for Invasive Species Week is Invasive Species is Everyone's Responsibility.

From February 26 to March 2, agencies like the Department of Agriculture will be out in full force engaging with the community through school visits, outreach events in the villages, and an open house of the Biosecurity Division.

For those dealing with brown tree snakes at home, you won't want to miss the upcoming Brown Tree Snake Control Workshop set for February 28 at the Yigo Gym from 6-7pm. Dia said, "And then we're going to talk about the aerial delivery bait system and tell people how effective it is and the progress on that. But also, we're going to do live demonstrations on what to do when a snake is in your home. What do people do in a snake encounter? They run and scream.

"So we're going to show them how to effectively contain it in their home and if they have to dispatch it, how to do it properly, and also, just give them tips about home prevention, so how to prevent the snake coming into your home."

For more information on the Brown Tree Snake Program, call Dia AT 735-3981.

For all other information, visit doag.guam.gov or call 475-PEST.