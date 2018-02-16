Guam planners finalize Catastrophic Typhoon Plan

Guam has had its share of typhoons and although nature has been good to us in recent years, it's always best to have a plan in place. That being said, the Catastrophic Typhoon Plan has been finalized.

Living on Guam is paradise, but when a supertyphoon hits the effects can be devastating. And long-time residents who have endured typhoons like Paka and Pongsana know this for a fact. "Growing up in Guam, for every one of us we kind of already knew the regiment as a family. If three or four days beforehand we see something and usually forming near Chuuk, the family would be right on," explained Governor Eddie Calvo.

"We'd get our water, our batteries, our flashlights, our dried goods, and our cans of spam and prepare ourselves. Many times, there'd be misses, many times, there weren't."

In 2010, the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agent (FEMA) developed a Catastrophic Typhoon Plan. And eight years later, that plan has been finalized. On Tuesday, a briefing and signing ceremony was held in Adelup.

FEMA Region IX Administrator Robert Fenton stated, "This plan integrates the local perspective, not only from the individuals in Guam, but also the programs, departments, and agencies that when coordinated with the FEMA programs will provide the best opportunity to strengthen resilience and the capabilities of the territory."

The layout of the plan includes coordination strategies, storm effects, response strategies, and even an execution checklist all to ensure preparedness for a typhoon.

FEMA Region IX Pacific Area Office Lead Planner, Janet Yocum, led the briefing. "We are focused on saving and sustaining lives and really the restoration of critical lifeline infrastructure including the commercial supply chain. So, we recognize that in order for our response to lead to a successful recovery, we really needed to focus on critical lifeline infrastructure - power, transportation, water," she said.

In total, the plan would cost an estimated $100.15 million including both pre-storm measures and post-storm recovery costs.

Both Governor Calvo and Fenton signed off on the final Catastrophic Typhoon Plan. "In this last year of my administration, I feel like this is a great accomplishment," Calvo said.