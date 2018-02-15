State memorial held for former Inarajan mayor Jaime Paulino

A farewell to a longtime public servant and war survivor. Family, friends and colleges said their final goodbye's to former Inarajan Mayor Jaime Paulino during his state funeral today.

A resolution was presented to recognize the accomplishments of the former commissioner-mayor of the southern village and past president of the Mayor's Council of Guam.

Former governor Carl Gutierrez gave his eulogy, saying, "If there is one thing you come to know about Jaime is that when he is committed to something, he poured himself into it heart and soul. He was man of dedication through and through, and Jaime was an old school kind of guy...relentless in his efforts but non-confrontational in his approach."

Paulino was 82 years old.