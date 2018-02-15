State memorial held for former Inarajan mayor Jaime Paulino

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
He's accused of raping two teen girls. Court documents state the victims, 14 and 15 years old, reported the incidents to the Dededo precinct earlier this week. Through a translator, they reported being raped by 38-year-old Weires Iotaro multiple times over the past year. The younger victim saying the sexual assaults started when Iotaro would ask for a massage. Iotaro was arrested and charged with five counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct as a first degree felony.More >>
A drug bust Thursday at a home on Swamp Road in Dededo resulted in 6 arrests. After officers from the Guam Police Department executed a search warrant and found drugs, including the drug Ice ; marijuana; oxycodone pills; hydrocodone pills, drug paraphernalia; drug packaging materials; digital scales; a hand gun and U.S. currency. Five individuals were arrested, booked, and confined : - 45 year old, Gina Demapan for Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Control Substance; I...More >>
