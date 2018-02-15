Injured JFK student in viral video was apparently intoxicated - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Injured JFK student in viral video was apparently intoxicated

This video circulating on social media has now caught the attention of the Guam Department of Education. It shows a John F. Kennedy High School student on the ground as bystanders including other students in uniform rush to her aid. It happened around 8:30 am in the Harmon Industrial Park.

DOE officials say the student was drunk, and may have been injured after falling to the ground. Guam police responded to the scene. The student's condition has not yet been released. The school system is looking into the incident.

