Injured JFK student in viral video was apparently intoxicated

This video circulating on social media has now caught the attention of the Guam Department of Education. It shows a John F. Kennedy High School student on the ground as bystanders including other students in uniform rush to her aid. It happened around 8:30 am in the Harmon Industrial Park.

DOE is looking into an incident involving a student at 8:30 at Harmon Industrial Park. A JFK student is on the ground as others help. DOE sats the student was intoxicated and may have been injured after falling. The student’s condition has not yet been released. pic.twitter.com/XCcvvKQic8 — KUAM News (@kuamnews) February 16, 2018

DOE officials say the student was drunk, and may have been injured after falling to the ground. Guam police responded to the scene. The student's condition has not yet been released. The school system is looking into the incident.