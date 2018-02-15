Seven Prison Guards Served Proposed Adverse Action

The internal affairs investigation into the murder of a DOC detainee is complete. Prison Director Tony Lamorena confirms seven his officers have been served their notice of proposed adverse action. Details of the proposed disciplinary action against the officers have not yet been released, as they have 10 days to respond. Lamorena will then decide what action to take against them.

It was in December, detainee Edrite “Manson” Isar was found dead inside his cell at the Hagatna Detention Facility. The police investigation revealed that he had been brutally beaten by multiple detainees hours before guards found him unresponsive.

Detainees A-Last Simiron, Andrew Rios, Albert Santos II, Benster Benjamin, Isler Miller, Jimmy Hadley, and Marvin Rechim are charged for their alleged part in the prison attack.

Investigators say the motive for the attack on Isar was revenge. Isar was in jail accused of breaking into a home and raping an 18-year-old woman with Down Syndrome.