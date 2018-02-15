USCIS Accepting Petitions for H-2B Workers Connected to Military Buildup

t definitely provides some relief to the H-2B worker crisis.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services is now accepting petitions for H-2B temporary workers directly connected to or associated with the military realignment of Marines from Okinawa to Guam.

A policy memo issued today provides guidance on how the implantation of the National Defense Authorization Act for this fiscal year allows certain H-2B workers on Guam to qualify for an exemption to the “temporary need” requirement.

This comes a couple of weeks after Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood ordered federal immigration officials to revert back to their previous practice, where foreign labor applications were more routinely approved.

USCIS is accepting petitions immediately, but the employment start date must be on or after April 11, 2018.