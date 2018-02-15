6 arrested in Swamp.Road drug bust

A drug bust Thursday at a home on Swamp Road in Dededo resulted in 6 arrests.

After officers from the Guam Police Department executed a search warrant and found drugs, including the drug Ice ; marijuana; oxycodone pills; hydrocodone pills, drug paraphernalia; drug packaging materials; digital scales; a hand gun and U.S. currency.

Five individuals were arrested, booked, and confined :

- 45 year old, Gina Demapan for Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Control Substance; Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Control Substance with the Intent to Distribute; Illegal Possession of a firearm with no valid firearms Identification.

-Benjamin Joel Borja for Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Control Substance

-Tu Thaht Pham for Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Control Substance

-Randy Gascon Jusi for Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Control Substance

-Elaqine Marie Cruz for Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Control Substance

Additionally, Iesha Lennei Demapan was arrested for Illegal Possession of a Schedule I Control Substance. She was booked and released.

GPD encourages the public to report any suspicious activity to 472-8911 or Guam Crime stoppers at 477-HELP.