Addressing Guam's homeless problem

Perhaps you've seen them hustling for donations at busy intersections, or asleep at public parks. They are the island's homeless.

The legislature held a roundtable meeting on how to address the problems facing that growing population. Representatives from non-profit groups and government agencies that provide services described the many challenges, and offered some possible solutions. For example, Diana Calvo of Catholic Social Services, explains the "Tiny House" concept shared by the late Guam Housing Director Martin Benavente for street homeless.

She said, "From there I was also doing a lot of research and found that in the Philippines and in japan they also have these structures where it's almost portable, you can take it apart and then put it back together. And in the PI it's even more affordable because they are developing it so that it can also withstand typhoon strength winds."

The panel also identified transportation, and affordable child care as other critical needs. Committee Chair Senator Telena Nelson says she will schedule a follow up meeting on homelessness in a few weeks.