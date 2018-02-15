Four arrested for drugs

A tip to police leads to the arrest of four.

Court documents state the tipster reported siblings Raymond Viloria Cruz Jr. and Isabelle Cruz were dealing the drug "ICE" out of their Mangilao home.

During the search, Karrmine Rozanski and Michael Jr. Lujan were also at the house with suspected drugs in the possession.

Isabelle Cruz, court documents state was allegedly carrying $4,200 in cash.

Though he didn't have drugs in his possession, glass pipes were reportedly found in Raymond Cruz's bedroom.