Joey Quenga gave his life to help others in need

A swift move to help save a of couple of distressed swimmers in the waters off Ritidian Point ends tragically.

37 year old Joey Quenga and two others jumped in to rescue the pair in the water midday Tuesday.

Four of them were able to make it back to shore safely, but Quenga was nowhere to be found.

Guam Fire, the Coast Guard, and HSC-25 searched for about half an hour before recovering Quenga from the water. They performed CPR while rushing him to Naval Hospital, but he didn't survive. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola says Quenga drowned.

His death is ruled an accident.