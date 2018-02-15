Is off-roading dangerous to Guam's ecosystem?

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
He's accused of raping two teen girls. Court documents state the victims, 14 and 15 years old, reported the incidents to the Dededo precinct earlier this week. Through a translator, they reported being raped by 38-year-old Weires Lotaro multiple times over the past year. The younger victim saying the sexual assaults started when Lotaro would ask for a massage. Iotaro was arrested and charged with five counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct as a first degree felony.More >>
One man is dead after he jumped in to help save a couple of swimmers in the waters off Ritidian Point. Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly says it happened around 12:55pm on Tuesday. Three men attempted to rescue two distressed swimmers in the water. However, only four were able to make it back to shore safely. The good Samaritan was accounted for. GFD, the US Coast Guard and HSC 25 searched the area and recovered the victim about a half an hour later. CPR was conducted a...More >>
As of January 19, there have been 317 suspected cases of measles since the beginning of last year according to the Philippines Department of Health Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit.More >>
