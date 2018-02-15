Calma sisters can hold their weight - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calma sisters can hold their weight

Posted: Updated:

The Calma sisters are here to show you girls are strong, too. Dayamaya and Dayalani Calma are Olympic style weightlifters. Both attend JFK and both will rep Guam at this year's Micro Games in Yap.

Dayamaya took bronze at the Metro Weightlifting Championships in the Philippines as a sophomore. She says lifting for Guam is an honor.

"I get to represent the island I come from, and I can also influence other people in joining the sport and also representing the island," she says.

Dayalani is a junior at JFK at she also took bronze at the Metro event in PI. She's addicted to hitting the box - both sisters train out of Crossfit Chamorri.

"I enjoy coming here with my team and the feeling of whenever you PR and training in general - it's really fun," Dayalani said.

Dayamaya says the sisters jumped in weightlifting and crossfit after following their parents to a workout.

"Our coach, coach Ed, noticed our mobility while lifting weights, so he suggested we try weightlifting," Dayamaya said. "Weightlifting is a sport that helps you mentally and physically - in this sport and also in life."

Dayalani says when they hit the gym, it's time to get down to business.  "We do the regular clean and jerks and snatches, but you also have to incorporate accessory work to build up muscle and get stronger," she said.

The sisters have competed in nearly 10 local competitions. Dayamaya competes at 58kg and Dayalani at 48kg.  Dayamaya has  PR of 138.6 pounds at clean and jerk and Dayalani PR'd at 127 pounds. Between the two sisters, they have 7 top 3 finishes.

"You have to be ready to lift the weight and just be aggressive when you're out there competing," Dayalani said.

Dayamaya says even though the sisters do a lot of lifting weights, they still prioritize picking up books and concentrating on their studies.

"It is important to maintain your grades, because it shows you're a good student-athlete and people will look up to you. You can inspire people," she said.

At the end of the day, the sisters enjoy being ambassadors of Olympic-style weightlifting.

"It feels really great. We can inspire other kids our age or younger to come out and try the sport," Dayalani said.

With the sisters getting ready for the Micro Games, they hope to bring home some medals for the island. Until then they'll lift each other up because for the Calma sisters, the sky is the limit - and that's what makes Dayamaya and Dayalani Calma Gamechangers.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • 6 arrested in Swamp.Road drug bust

    6 arrested in Swamp.Road drug bust

    A drug bust Thursday at a home on Swamp Road in Dededo resulted in 6 arrests.  After officers from the Guam Police Department executed a search warrant and found drugs, including the drug Ice ; marijuana; oxycodone pills; hydrocodone pills, drug paraphernalia; drug packaging materials; digital scales; a hand gun and U.S. currency. Five individuals were arrested, booked, and confined :  - 45 year old, Gina Demapan for Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Control Substance; I...More >>
    A drug bust Thursday at a home on Swamp Road in Dededo resulted in 6 arrests.  After officers from the Guam Police Department executed a search warrant and found drugs, including the drug Ice ; marijuana; oxycodone pills; hydrocodone pills, drug paraphernalia; drug packaging materials; digital scales; a hand gun and U.S. currency. Five individuals were arrested, booked, and confined :  - 45 year old, Gina Demapan for Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Control Substance; I...More >>

  • Weires Lotaro, 38, accused of multiple rapes of teen girls

    Weires Lotaro, 38, accused of multiple rapes of teen girls

    He's accused of raping two teen girls. Court documents state the victims, 14 and 15 years old, reported the incidents to the Dededo precinct earlier this week. Through a translator, they reported being raped by 38-year-old Weires Lotaro multiple times over the past year. The younger victim saying the sexual assaults started when Lotaro would ask for a massage. Iotaro was arrested and charged with five counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct as a first degree felony.

    More >>

    He's accused of raping two teen girls. Court documents state the victims, 14 and 15 years old, reported the incidents to the Dededo precinct earlier this week. Through a translator, they reported being raped by 38-year-old Weires Lotaro multiple times over the past year. The younger victim saying the sexual assaults started when Lotaro would ask for a massage. Iotaro was arrested and charged with five counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct as a first degree felony.

    More >>

  • Addressing Guam's homeless problem

    Addressing Guam's homeless problem

    Perhaps you've seen them hustling for donations at busy intersections, or asleep at public parks. They are the island's homeless. The legislature held a roundtable meeting on how to address the problems facing that growing population. Representatives from non-profit groups and government agencies that provide services described the many challenges, and offered some possible solutions. For example, Diana Calvo of Catholic Social Services, explains the "Tiny House" concept sh...More >>
    Perhaps you've seen them hustling for donations at busy intersections, or asleep at public parks. They are the island's homeless. The legislature held a roundtable meeting on how to address the problems facing that growing population. Representatives from non-profit groups and government agencies that provide services described the many challenges, and offered some possible solutions. For example, Diana Calvo of Catholic Social Services, explains the "Tiny House" concept sh...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly