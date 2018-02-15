Calma sisters can hold their weight

The Calma sisters are here to show you girls are strong, too. Dayamaya and Dayalani Calma are Olympic style weightlifters. Both attend JFK and both will rep Guam at this year's Micro Games in Yap.

Dayamaya took bronze at the Metro Weightlifting Championships in the Philippines as a sophomore. She says lifting for Guam is an honor.

"I get to represent the island I come from, and I can also influence other people in joining the sport and also representing the island," she says.

Dayalani is a junior at JFK at she also took bronze at the Metro event in PI. She's addicted to hitting the box - both sisters train out of Crossfit Chamorri.

"I enjoy coming here with my team and the feeling of whenever you PR and training in general - it's really fun," Dayalani said.

Dayamaya says the sisters jumped in weightlifting and crossfit after following their parents to a workout.

"Our coach, coach Ed, noticed our mobility while lifting weights, so he suggested we try weightlifting," Dayamaya said. "Weightlifting is a sport that helps you mentally and physically - in this sport and also in life."

Dayalani says when they hit the gym, it's time to get down to business. "We do the regular clean and jerks and snatches, but you also have to incorporate accessory work to build up muscle and get stronger," she said.

The sisters have competed in nearly 10 local competitions. Dayamaya competes at 58kg and Dayalani at 48kg. Dayamaya has PR of 138.6 pounds at clean and jerk and Dayalani PR'd at 127 pounds. Between the two sisters, they have 7 top 3 finishes.

"You have to be ready to lift the weight and just be aggressive when you're out there competing," Dayalani said.

Dayamaya says even though the sisters do a lot of lifting weights, they still prioritize picking up books and concentrating on their studies.

"It is important to maintain your grades, because it shows you're a good student-athlete and people will look up to you. You can inspire people," she said.

At the end of the day, the sisters enjoy being ambassadors of Olympic-style weightlifting.

"It feels really great. We can inspire other kids our age or younger to come out and try the sport," Dayalani said.

With the sisters getting ready for the Micro Games, they hope to bring home some medals for the island. Until then they'll lift each other up because for the Calma sisters, the sky is the limit - and that's what makes Dayamaya and Dayalani Calma Gamechangers.