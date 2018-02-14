GACS spared eviction for now

Middle and High School students at Guahan Academy Charter School will be able to finish the school year at their Tiyan campus.

Landowner representative of Nan Chul Shin Trust, Dongman Chang, confirms they received a $45,000 check from GACS, and the eviction originally to take place on Wednesday of this week, will be postponed until June 30th.

Though the draft is not final, charter school council Chairwoman Amanda Blas says the terms of eviction means the contract between GACS and property owners will be null and void, meaning they'll have to look for a new campus for next school year.

GACS is scheduled to meet with its stakeholders Friday afternoon inside the elementary campus cafeteria to provide information regarding the status of the school.