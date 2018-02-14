Man dies near Ritidian Point helping stranded swimmers

One man is dead after he jumped in to help save a couple of swimmers in the waters off Ritidian Point.

Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly says it happened around 12:55pm on Tuesday. Three men attempted to rescue two distressed swimmers in the water. However, only four were able to make it back to shore safely. The good Samaritan was accounted for.

GFD, the US Coast Guard and HSC 25 searched the area and recovered the victim about a half an hour later. CPR was conducted at the scene and while he was being rushed to Naval Hospital.

His name has not yet been released. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirmed he will be performing an autopsy this afternoon.