Guam health experts keeping eye on PI measles outbreak

The Department of Public Health and Social Service has received notification of an ongoing outbreak of measles in the Philippines. As of January 19, there have been 317 suspected cases of measles since the beginning of last year according to the Philippines Department of Health Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease and symptoms include a generalized rash lasting 3 days or more with fever and cough, or a runny nose, or red eyes. Residents who plan to travel to the Philippines are advised to get vaccinated prior to their departure. The DPHSS is aware that due to frequent travel between Guam and the Philippines, it is possible the disease may be brought here. The current recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are:

* Children should receive two doses of MMR vaccine, with the first dose given at 1 year of age or older and dose #2 given between 4-6 years of age.

* All persons born during or after 1957 should have documentation of at least one dose of MMR vaccine given on or after the first birthday.

For more information, please call the DPHSS Immunization Program at ?735-7143.