Does GACS have to pack up and move out?

Pay the landowner, Nan Chul Shin Trust, part of the $245,000 owed, negotiate to give them more time, or do double-session. That's some of the suggestions in the action plan for Guahan Academy Charter School. Today is the day GACS was told they'd have to pack up and move out. Parents though still concerned that no letter was sent home and there's no communication on the GACs website.

Parents of students at Guahan Academy Charter School dropped their kids like it was any other school day. But when asked if they received the unsettling news, one said, she hadn't, adding, "Only my son said but I don't take it seriously, but I'll ask him again today and we'll find out what's going on."

"No, I haven't heard about it from the admin; found out about it through the news media and I am very much concerned because I have a girl who's going to graduate in two years, my children love it here, I just wish they would change the board members and change the administrators." That parent, who asked not to be identified, told KUAM that she's been concerned about the mismanagement of funds that she claims can be traced back to leadership.

"There's been a lot of concern about the mismanagement of funds and I think initially the school started off great with [Donna] Dwiggins, and when she and her administration was changed it started to go downhill ," she said.

"If they cry that the funds were mismanaged why weren't the leadership, the board members and principals, and board members changed they should've done something quickly to save the school."

Ultimately, parents hoping for the best for their children. The parent said, "I am hurt for my children, my children are very hurt too, and they want to remain here and they're hoping the school will improve but it's actually beyond our hands."

Improvements so that stakeholders here no longer have to worry whether or not classes will be in session.

