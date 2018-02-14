Special session debates business privilege tax hike

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Governor Eddie Calvo called senators into special session Wednesday seeking immediate action on his bill to raise the Business Privilege Tax by 50% to replace an estimated $67 million in lost revenue as a result of the Trump tax reforms. But the administration's fiscal team projects that increasing the BPT from 4% to 6% will generate $120 million.
Calvo also plans to use some of the money for the hospital and education.
Senators met, but adjourned shortly after, with Speaker BJ Cruz setting a series of public hearings on the governor's bill next Wednesday, February 21. "I'm adjourning today's session with the understanding, I want it understood, and I want the governor and the people to understand that we are moving with this at a very special pace" he stated.
The speaker plans to hold session a week from Friday.
The Governor's office issued a statement reminding senators of an Attorney General's opinion that it's the Legislature's duty to establish taxes, and they don't have the authority to delegate.
So, this Valentine's Day gathering is not likely to spark much love from Senators who now face the prospect of raising taxes, and gutting government services during a gubernatorial election year.
As of January 19, there have been 317 suspected cases of measles since the beginning of last year according to the Philippines Department of Health Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit.More >>
As of January 19, there have been 317 suspected cases of measles since the beginning of last year according to the Philippines Department of Health Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit.More >>
Doctor's orders may have kept him out of jail, but his declining health won't stop the court from ordering Serafin Pablo to surrender next month.More >>
Doctor's orders may have kept him out of jail, but his declining health won't stop the court from ordering Serafin Pablo to surrender next month.More >>
We're proud to roll out a new service that keeps you in-step with what's going on around Guam, our new e-mail newsletter, the KUAM Digital Digest! Each week, we shoot out a fun and informative mailer straight to your inbox that lets you see what happened, what people are talking about and what links to click so you get the full story.More >>
We're proud to roll out a new service that keeps you in-step with what's going on around Guam, our new e-mail newsletter, the KUAM Digital Digest! Each week, we shoot out a fun and informative mailer straight to your inbox that lets you see what happened, what people are talking about and what links to click so you get the full story.More >>
The search of the Agat property by police was illegal. Former Guam Police colonel Mark Charfauros was back in court on Tuesday where his defense attorney Randy Cunliffe made that argument. Cunliffe requested that this month’s trial date be delayed, as he just received the police body camera footage taken during the December 2016 incident that resulted in Charfauros’ arrest. Defense is working to secure an expert witness in the field of search and seizure to speak to the vi...More >>
The search of the Agat property by police was illegal. Former Guam Police colonel Mark Charfauros was back in court on Tuesday where his defense attorney Randy Cunliffe made that argument. Cunliffe requested that this month’s trial date be delayed, as he just received the police body camera footage taken during the December 2016 incident that resulted in Charfauros’ arrest. Defense is working to secure an expert witness in the field of search and seizure to speak to the vi...More >>