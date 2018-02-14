Despite health problems, 74-year-old ordered to surrender - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Despite health problems, 74-year-old ordered to surrender

Posted: Updated:

Doctor's orders may have kept him out of jail, but his declining health won't stop the court from ordering Serafin Pablo to surrender next month.

In court on Wednesday, Judge Vern Perez heard from Pablo's doctor as well as Dr. Larry Lizama who heads DOC's medical unit.

Though media was barred from hearing anything on Pablo's health records, Judge Perez in open court stated "DOC proved ability to care for Pablo while incarcerated."

Pablo, who is 74-years-old, is a former math teacher convicted of second degree criminal sexual conduct as a first degree felony and set to serve five years behind bars.

Though parties are set to return to court at later date to argue a reduced sentence, Pablo will still be required to report to the prison on March 1st.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Guam health experts keeping eye on PI measles outbreak

    Guam health experts keeping eye on PI measles outbreak

    As of January 19, there have been 317 suspected cases of measles since the beginning of last year according to the Philippines Department of Health Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit.

    More >>

    As of January 19, there have been 317 suspected cases of measles since the beginning of last year according to the Philippines Department of Health Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit.

    More >>

  • Special session debates business privilege tax hike

    Special session debates business privilege tax hike

    Governor Eddie Calvo called senators into special session Wednesday seeking immediate action on his bill to raise the Business Privilege Tax by 50% to replace an estimated $67 million in lost revenue as a result of the Trump tax reforms. But the administration's fiscal team projects that increasing the BPT from 4% to 6% will generate $120 million. Calvo also plans to use some of the money for the hospital and education. Senators met, but adjourned shortly after, with Speaker BJ Cruz...More >>
    Governor Eddie Calvo called senators into special session Wednesday seeking immediate action on his bill to raise the Business Privilege Tax by 50% to replace an estimated $67 million in lost revenue as a result of the Trump tax reforms. But the administration's fiscal team projects that increasing the BPT from 4% to 6% will generate $120 million. Calvo also plans to use some of the money for the hospital and education. Senators met, but adjourned shortly after, with Speaker BJ Cruz...More >>

  • Despite health problems, 74-year-old ordered to surrender

    Despite health problems, 74-year-old ordered to surrender

    Doctor's orders may have kept him out of jail, but his declining health won't stop the court from ordering Serafin Pablo to surrender next month.

    More >>

    Doctor's orders may have kept him out of jail, but his declining health won't stop the court from ordering Serafin Pablo to surrender next month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly