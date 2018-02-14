Despite health problems, 74-year-old ordered to surrender

Doctor's orders may have kept him out of jail, but his declining health won't stop the court from ordering Serafin Pablo to surrender next month.

In court on Wednesday, Judge Vern Perez heard from Pablo's doctor as well as Dr. Larry Lizama who heads DOC's medical unit.

Though media was barred from hearing anything on Pablo's health records, Judge Perez in open court stated "DOC proved ability to care for Pablo while incarcerated."

Pablo, who is 74-years-old, is a former math teacher convicted of second degree criminal sexual conduct as a first degree felony and set to serve five years behind bars.

Though parties are set to return to court at later date to argue a reduced sentence, Pablo will still be required to report to the prison on March 1st.