Will any of the corrections officers be held accountable? It was last week we learned the details of the murder at the Hagatna lockup from last December. Detainee Edrite "Manson" Isar was beaten back-to-back by multiple prisoners. Right before taking his last breath, he even was raped. And now, leading up to DOC's release of their internal affairs investigation at the end of the week, KUAM News spoke with the director of the prison.

Just how secure is the Hagatna lockup? Prison Director Tony Lamorena explains it could be the facility's layout that afforded multiple prisoners access to a revenge attack on Isar last December. "It's a very old facility that was built over 20 years ago. So there are some situations for example, all the cells are wet cells, which have bathrooms. But again, because of the deterioration of the facility, and the lack of funding, there are some cells where they don't have functioning toilets," he said.

Lack of functioning toilets in jail cells has resulted in an open bay layout. "If you look at the Hagatna facility, there is common area; there's an eating area where they can watch TV or they can have meals, and so there are situations where detainees will congregate within that area," he added.

As reported last week, A-Last Simiron, Andrew Rios, Albert Santos II, Benster Benjamin, Isler Miller, Jimmy Hadley, and Marvin Rechim were arrested and charged with the murder and rape of Isar. Court documents state Rechim and Benster allegedly kicked and punched Isar before telling him to go to the next jail cell where he was allegedly beaten by Santos.

And the violence continued. Hadley, Simiron, and Miller each making blows at Isar before he faced off with Rios. Rios is accused of digitally penetrating an already helpless Isar.

Court documents state Isar's cellmates changed his clothes at one point because Isar had urinated and defecated on himself. They didn't tell corrections officers in fear they'd be targeted next.

"Again, when detainees are brought in, we evaluate them for their temperament; if we feel they are endangering other individuals we put them in other situations, but with evaluating them and making sure that they wouldn't be an endangerment to any other people, we keep them in that situation," Lamorena said.

While business has returned to usual at the lockup, Lamorena admits it's a daily struggle to keep security in place, saying, "I'll be honest with you. There are situations where some posts are short staffed as a result of that. We've changed the schedule now to 12-hour schedules, five days a week two days off, which is taxing on the officers."

DepCor's Internal Affairs investigation on the incident will be complete by Friday. Lamorena says he will review their findings before making any decisions on how to proceed.