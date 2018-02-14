Cocos Island business shut down because of roaches - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Cocos Island business shut down because of roaches

Posted:

A business was shut down after roaches were found at the Coco Cabana on Cocos Island. During a regular inspection, Public Health officers found live cockroach activity. Pests were getting in through gaps from the openings in the door and wall. A similar violation in restrooms where there was no mesh screen...leaving the door wide open for pests.

The female restroom cited for not being fully enclosed, no hot running water for employees to wash their hands, and the trash lacking a fully covered lid marks another entryway for unwanted pests.

They failed with a "D" and 51 demerits.

