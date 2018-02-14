Calling all couples: keep the romance alive with Spark!

If you want to go beyond chocolates and flowers this Valentine's holiday, enrich your relationship without breaking the bank. "Essentially what it is it's a fun, interactive, dynamic way for couples to come together and learn how to communicate, learn more about each other's personality styles," said Aja Ramos, a program coordinator with WestCare Pacific Island's Spark, formerly known as the Guam Healthy Relationship Program.

Married or simply committed, it's a free service to give couples the upper hand when it comes to making a love that lasts. "It is not therapy," she said, "and it really isn't about something's wrong with our relationship and we have to come in - we do have a lot of couples who sign up who are looking for a way to get past some barriers in their relationship. It really is about strengthening the existing connection."

Learn how to keep the chemistry alive, and more importantly, the communication lines open. Lovers, after all, may speak different love languages. "One partner may be about gift giving and so big gestures of affection really means a lot to that person. Another partner may be more about physical affection, so cuddling and snuggling is something they really revel in," she explained.

And in a world where so many call it quits, and the local Church even acknowledging a high divorce rate on island, workshops like Spark will help you beat the odds. "When people take pre-marital education, they are less likely to have a divorce then others," said Ramos.

All are welcome. The only requirement is that you be in a committed relationship and at least one of the participants be between the ages of 18 and 35. "We're open to all couples. That also differentiates us from other programs that may be out there. We're open to couples regardless of gender, regardless of sexual orientation - we invite all couples to come to us, and we're a safe, open, and welcoming environment," she promised.

88 couples participated last year with rave reviews. For more information, call WestCare at 472-0218 ext 111 or follow them on any of their social media pages.