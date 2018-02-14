No better time to get an air conditioner

There's nothing like a great sale, especially if you're shopping for the right air conditioner for your home.

Agbayani - ACC Air-Conditioning located right near the Subway in Barrigada was all decked out for Valentine's Day. With love in the air, they have tips on how their ACC A/Cs keep that air cool.

"With the DC inverter units it's supposed to control the temperature around that room, so if you input a demand temperature, you can leave it on the whole day, it's supposed to regulate that temperature that's what makes it save energy," he said.

Robin Valdez, a Project Engineer Assistant, says it's the DC inverter that cuts customers power bills. Not to mention that when they buy a unit, GPA's rebate program helps them save money. "With the GPA rebate program that we have, we have it with these units they range from a SEER rating of 22.5 to 16 SEER and BTU sizes range from 9,000 to 36," he explained. "What I get from customer views, is that monthly they save $40 to $50 on their power bill."

Kimberly Rabena is a Sales Rep that tell us the rebate program is as easy as filling out a paper and bringing it to GPA. Agbayani also prides itself on its service, and an extended warranty that comes with no additional charge. She said, "Our warranty comes with three years parts and labor, three years preventative, seven years of compressor. If you have the 25 SEER rating and if you don't get it maintained and it gets dirty and clogged up, it's not going to perform to its highest efficiency."

If you happen to be in the market for a new A/C they have sales for their 10th anniversary happening all week! Ending with a special event on Saturday at noon. "We're giving away free A/Cs and other prizes, but when you purchase a unit, you pick from a bowl that's different discounts added on top of the discounted sale that we're having," she explained.

For the love of air conditioning, there's no better time to get a new A/C!