IT&E warns of iPhone giveaway scam

A local carrier is issuing out a stern warning after they discovered an unknown third party posing as their organization and sending fraudulent offers to customers. IT&E posting on social media that the email tells customers they were randomly selected to receive a free iPhone X and that they must fill out an online survey in order to get it. The company however says they did not approve or send out such messages. They are also asking customers not to click the link attached. For more information you can contact any of the IT&E offices.