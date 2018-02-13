IT&E warns of iPhone giveaway scam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

IT&E warns of iPhone giveaway scam

A local carrier is issuing out a stern warning after they discovered an unknown third party posing as their organization and sending fraudulent offers to customers. IT&E posting on social media that the email tells customers they were randomly selected to receive a free iPhone X and that they must fill out an online survey in order to get it. The company however says they did not approve or send out such messages. They are also asking customers not to click the link attached. For more information you can contact any of the IT&E offices.

    As of January 19, there have been 317 suspected cases of measles since the beginning of last year according to the Philippines Department of Health Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit.

    Governor Eddie Calvo called senators into special session Wednesday seeking immediate action on his bill to raise the Business Privilege Tax by 50% to replace an estimated $67 million in lost revenue as a result of the Trump tax reforms. But the administration's fiscal team projects that increasing the BPT from 4% to 6% will generate $120 million. Calvo also plans to use some of the money for the hospital and education. Senators met, but adjourned shortly after, with Speaker BJ Cruz...More >>
    Doctor's orders may have kept him out of jail, but his declining health won't stop the court from ordering Serafin Pablo to surrender next month.

