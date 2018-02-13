What happens with Guahan Academy Charter School's 300+ students?

The notice of eviction states Wednesday would be the day: Guahan Academy Charter School middle and high school would be evicted. The Guam Charter School Council and stakeholders scrambled to find a solution, however, in a continuation of an emergency council meeting the Chairwoman Fey Valencia-Ovalles wasn't present due to a "business meeting". Board treasurer Victor Perez says tomorrow is just another school day.

Board chairperson Amanda Blas stated, "There is an action plan and payment is the best route. So where are the students going tomorrow ? The 336 students?" Perez responded with, "They're going to school."

Blas questioned, "So the students are still going to this facility ? With the knowledge that the property owner will institute legal proceedings to recover damages?", to which Perez replied, "That's at 5pm tomorrow - school ends at 3."

He says their action plan is to have the Department of Administration authorize the $245,000 for two months of missed rent. But there's questions of validation - the Charter School Council says it's a little too late, and that answer wasn't good enough for Council Member Cel Babauta, who noted, "It's a repetitious thing that Guahan hasn't performed its part of the contract, we have to take care of these kids this is their bridge between know and a better quality of life." She added, "Madam Chair, I cannot tolerate the premises of no assurance at all and if we don't have assurance we have to start planning on transitioning the kids."

Blas simply said, "And I agree."

Parents also raise concern that they still haven't received any formal letter from the Admin. Not to mention, the school did start late, and this could set back their children. Jacquie Balbin is a parent at GACS, and said, "I'm seeing worse education then when I went here, bathrooms not fixed, rat problems, now we have a school that is being evicted. What kind of education are we providing for our children here."

Though Guam DOE officials say they are ready to take in any of the youngsters potentially affected. The Council says they need a detailed action plan by 10am on Wednesday to avoid leaving the 300+ students without a place to learn.